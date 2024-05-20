Q1 2025 Zoom Video Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



I will hand things over to Charles Eveslage, incoming Head of Investor Relations. Charles, over to you.



Charles Eveslage -



Thank you, Kelcey.



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zoom's earnings video webinar for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. I'm joined today by Zoom's Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan; and Zoom's CFO, Kelly Steckelberg.



Our earnings press release was issued today after the market closed and may be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at investors.zoom.us. Also, on this page, you'll be able to find a copy of today's prepared remarks and a slide deck with financial highlights that, along with our press release, include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2025; our expectations regarding financial and business trends; impacts from the macroeconomic environment, our market position, opportunities, go-to-market initiatives, growth strategy and business