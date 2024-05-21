Q1 2024 Trip.com Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Michelle Qi - Trip.com Group Limited - Senior IR Director



Thank you. Thank you, everyone. Good morning. Welcome to Trip.com's First Quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are Mr. James Liang, Executive Chairman of the Board; Ms. Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Cindy Wang, Chief Financial Officer.



Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in Trip.com