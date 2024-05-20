On May 20, 2024, Franklin Myers, a Director at HF Sinclair Corp (DINO, Financial), purchased 6,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $57.37 per share, totaling $372,905.

HF Sinclair Corp, primarily engaged in refining crude oil and marketing refined petroleum products, saw this insider transaction increase Franklin Myers's holdings significantly. Over the past year, the insider has acquired a total of 15,680 shares of HF Sinclair Corp and has not sold any shares.

The company's shares were trading at $57.37 on the day of the purchase, giving HF Sinclair Corp a market cap of approximately $11 billion. This valuation aligns with a price-earnings ratio of 7.08, which is below both the industry median of 11.645 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. The GF Value of $54.21 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for HF Sinclair Corp shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the company's value.

Investors and stakeholders of HF Sinclair Corp may find the insider's consistent buying activity over the past year as a noteworthy element in assessing the company's current and future potential.

