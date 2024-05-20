On May 20, 2024, Director Austin Shanfelter of Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN, Financial) executed a significant transaction by selling 40,000 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $9.01 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This transaction has decreased the insider's holdings significantly, aligning with a broader pattern of insider activity within the company.

Orion Group Holdings Inc operates in the construction sector, specializing in marine construction, design, and specialty services. The company provides its services to a variety of sectors including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as private commercial and industrial enterprises.

Over the past year, Austin Shanfelter has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale represents a significant portion of those transactions.

The insider transaction history for Orion Group Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 3 insider sells. This could indicate varied confidence levels among different insiders, though the reasons for each transaction could vary widely.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc were trading at $9.01 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $285.188 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $3.66, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.46.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale by Director Austin Shanfelter could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into insider perspectives and potential valuation concerns at Orion Group Holdings Inc.

