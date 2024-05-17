On May 17, 2024, Roxanne Taylor, Director at Unisys Corp (UIS, Financial), executed a sale of 78,868 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in the company.

Unisys Corp (UIS, Financial) is a global information technology company that provides a portfolio of IT services, software, and technology. It specializes in providing integrated, leading-edge solutions to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. With more than 145 years of experience, Unisys primarily focuses on services including digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process outsourcing, and application development services.

As of the latest sale, shares of Unisys Corp were priced at $5.08, resulting in a market cap of approximately $338.527 million. This valuation places the company's stock below the GF Value of $7.26, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, suggesting that the stock might be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Unisys Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with a total of 1 insider sale and 0 insider buys. This could indicate various strategic decisions at the executive level, reflecting their perspectives on the company's stock value and future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders in Unisys Corp (UIS, Financial) may want to keep an eye on further insider transactions, as they often provide valuable insights into the company's internal views and future directions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.