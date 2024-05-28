Matthew Skaruppa, Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial), sold 2,698 shares of the company on May 17, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial) is a platform for language learning that combines technology and science-based teaching methodologies to offer personalized education globally. The company's offerings include a variety of language courses aimed at fostering real-world language skills through interactive exercises and adaptive learning techniques.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,883 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within Duolingo Inc, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Duolingo Inc were priced at $177.29, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $7.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 183.04, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.13.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Duolingo Inc is estimated at $185.24 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Duolingo Inc.

