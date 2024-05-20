May 20, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the James Hardie Q4 FY '24 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Aaron Erter, CEO. Please go ahead.



Aaron M. Erter - James Hardie Industries plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening to everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and total fiscal year 2024 results briefing. Turning to Page 2, you will see our standard cautionary note on forward-looking statements. Please note that the presentation today does contain forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial information. Also, except where we explicitly state otherwise during our prepared remarks, all references to monetary amounts should be assumed to be in U.S. dollars.



Moving to Page 3, you will see our agenda for today. Joining me is our CFO, Rachel Wilson. For today's call, I will start by providing a strategy and operations update. Rachel