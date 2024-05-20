Release Date: May 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Remark Holdings Inc (MARK, Financial) has made significant advancements in computer vision AI, focusing on multimodal AI to interact with the physical world.

The company secured a major contract with the Clark County School District for weapons and gun detection, which could lead to further opportunities in other school districts.

Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) has partnered with Microsoft to deliver their computer vision AI solutions, with strong interest from Microsoft's customers.

The company is showcasing its Smart City solutions at the world's Smart City Expo in collaboration with industry giants like NVIDIA and Oracle.

Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) has developed a zero-shot training framework to reduce training samples and adoption costs, making their AI solutions more accessible.

Negative Points

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $0.4 million from $0.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

The company reported an operating loss of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, up from $3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 increased to $13.8 million, compared to $8.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) faced increased finance costs related to obligations to issue common stock, impacting their net loss.

The company's cash balance as of March 31, 2024, was only $0.2 million, indicating potential liquidity issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the Clark County School District project and its significance?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) We were formally awarded a contract with the Clark County School District, the fifth largest in the US, to supply weapons and gun detection solutions. This deal is significant as it addresses the critical issue of school safety and has opened up new opportunities with other school districts across the US. The initial orders for 2024 have already surpassed our expectations.

Q: What is the status of your partnership with Microsoft?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) We are currently in the technical migration process with Microsoft, which will soon be concluded. Once completed, we expect strong interest from Microsoft's customers to be cemented. We also anticipate announcing another Fortune 500 partner soon.

Q: How is Remark AI positioned in the AI market, particularly in computer vision?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) Remark AI focuses on multimodal AI, integrating both semantic and visual AI. Despite the market's shift towards large language models (LLM), vision remains a crucial information source. Our computer vision AI has advanced significantly, addressing critical hurdles like sample data, generalization vs. customization, and affordability.

Q: Can you elaborate on the smart city projects and partnerships with NVIDIA and Oracle?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) We are showcasing our Smart City solutions at the world's smart city Expo in New York City with NVIDIA and Oracle. Our solutions include fire and smoke detection, real-time traffic analysis, and AI agents for city call centers. These partnerships highlight our unique capabilities in computer vision AI.

Q: What were the financial results for Q1 2024?

A: (Todd Brown, VP of Finance) Our revenue for Q1 2024 was $0.4 million, down from $0.8 million in Q1 2023. The operating loss increased to $3.7 million from $3 million. The net loss was $13.8 million or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share in Q1 2023. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher finance costs.

Q: What are the future projections and strategic focus areas for Remark Holdings?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) We are focusing on executing the Clark County School District project and winning other opportunities outside of China. We expect positive news regarding our partnerships and projects in the near future. Our strategic focus is on expanding our AI solutions across various industries and regions.

Q: How is Remark Holdings addressing the challenges in the AI market?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) We have developed a zero-shot training framework to address the lack of sample data and a computer vision-based large multimodal model to generalize capabilities and reduce adoption costs. Our technologies are applied in smart city projects, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Q: What are the key takeaways from the recent developments and achievements?

A: (Kai-Shing Tao, CEO) Our recent achievements include the Clark County School District contract, partnerships with Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle, and showcasing our Smart City solutions. These developments demonstrate our unique AI capabilities and position us for future growth and success.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.