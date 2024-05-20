Full Year 2024 ALS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Malcolm Deane - ALS Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thanks, [Maggie], and good morning and thank you for taking the time to join today's briefing. I am Malcolm Deane, and I'm here with Stuart Hutton, CFO, ALS. Today, we will outline our results for the financial year ending in March 31, 2024, with a presentation that will run for approximately 30 minutes and will follow up by a Q&A session.



So I would like to start by thanking all of the colleagues in ALS for their continued support and colaboration underpinning our results today. In ALS we have embedded a safety first culture, and we see that it's driving strong safety results. For example, this last year, our PRIFR showed the lowest