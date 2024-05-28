China Hongqiao Group Ltd's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at Upcoming Dividends and Financial Health

Introduction to China Hongqiao Group Ltd's Dividend Announcement

China Hongqiao Group Ltd (CHHQY, Financial) has recently declared a dividend of $0.37 per share, scheduled for payment on July 1, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on May 22, 2024. As investors anticipate this forthcoming distribution, it's crucial to examine the company's historical dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability. This analysis utilizes detailed data from GuruFocus to provide a comprehensive overview of China Hongqiao Group Ltd's dividend trends.

What Does China Hongqiao Group Ltd Do?

China Hongqiao Group Ltd is a prominent manufacturer and seller of aluminum products, including molten aluminum alloy, aluminum alloy ingots, and aluminum busbars, among others. The company primarily operates within China but also has significant operations in India, Europe, Malaysia, and other regions. The diverse geographical segments ensure a broad market base, contributing to the company's revenue stream.

A Glimpse at China Hongqiao Group Ltd's Dividend History

Since 2022, China Hongqiao Group Ltd has maintained a reliable record of bi-annual dividend payments. This consistency highlights the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Breaking Down China Hongqiao Group Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, the company boasts a trailing dividend yield of 2.30% and a forward dividend yield of 4.30%, indicating expectations of increased dividend payments over the next year. However, the dividend growth rate presents a mixed picture: a three-year annual decline of 25.40% contrasts with a five-year growth rate of 4.30% annually. The 5-year yield on cost for China Hongqiao Group Ltd's stock is approximately 2.84%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio, currently at 0.16, suggests that China Hongqiao Group Ltd retains a significant portion of its earnings, which supports sustainability and growth. The company's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings relative to its peers. Consistent positive net income over the past decade further solidifies its financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

With a growth rank of 8 out of 10, China Hongqiao Group Ltd shows promising growth prospects. Its revenue per share has grown by an average of 7.90% annually, although this rate slightly underperforms against global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also indicate potential areas for improvement compared to industry peers.

Conclusion: Evaluating Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects

China Hongqiao Group Ltd's upcoming dividend, consistent payment history, and strong financial indicators like payout ratio and profitability suggest a robust dividend profile. However, investors should also consider the mixed signals from its growth metrics and dividend growth rates. For those looking to explore more high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
