May 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to City Union Bank Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prabal Gandhi from Ambit Capital.
Prabal Gandhi - Ambit Private Limited - Analyst
Thank you, Sagar, and good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. We have with us, Dr. N. Kamakodi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. R. Vijay, Executive President; Mr. J. Sadagopan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss fourth quarter earnings of City Union Bank. Without taking much time, I'll hand over to dais to Dr. N. Kamakodi for his opening remarks, and then we can open the floor to questions. Thank you and over to you.
N. Kamakodi - City Union Bank Limited - MD, CEO
Good evening, everyone. Hearty welcome to all of you for this conference call to discuss the audited financial results of City Union Bank for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024.
Q4 2024 City Union Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...