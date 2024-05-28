In the dynamic world of stock investments, the recent performance of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) has caught the eye of many investors. With a notable daily gain of 6.19% and an impressive three-month gain of 39.68%, the question arises: Is First Solar modestly overvalued? This analysis delves into the intrinsic valuation of First Solar, guided by its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.54, to uncover whether the current market price justifies the company's financial metrics and future growth prospects.

Company Overview

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems, primarily for utility-scale development projects. As the world's largest manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, employing cadmium telluride technology, First Solar operates production lines across Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India. A comparison of its current stock price of $208.49 against the GF Value of $180.29 suggests that First Solar might be modestly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For First Solar, the GF Value suggests a fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. When a stock's price significantly surpasses this value, it is often considered overvalued, indicating potentially lower future returns. Conversely, trading below the GF Value may signal higher future returns.

Financial Strength

Before investing, assessing a company's financial health is crucial. First Solar's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.92, which outperforms 58.47% of its industry peers, coupled with a strong financial strength rating of 9 out of 10, underscores a robust balance sheet. This financial resilience is vital for sustaining operations and funding future growth.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Profitability is another pillar of investment analysis. First Solar has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 31.14%, ranking it higher than 96.25% of its industry counterparts. Additionally, its growth trajectory, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 29.8%, positions it well above many peers, indicating robust long-term potential.

ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to gauge value creation is by comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). First Solar's ROIC of 14.81 surpasses its WACC of 13.02, suggesting efficient management and promising shareholder returns. This is a positive indicator that the company is generating value beyond its cost of capital.

Conclusion

While First Solar (FSLR, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on its current market price and GF Value, the company's strong financial health, high profitability, and solid growth prospects may justify a premium. Investors should keep an eye on these metrics and market trends to make informed decisions. For a deeper understanding of First Solar's financials, visit First Solar's 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.