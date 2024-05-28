What's Driving ProPetro Holding Corp's Surprising 24% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP, Financial), a key player in the Oil & Gas sector, has witnessed a notable uptick in its stock price, registering a 0.67% gain over the past week and an impressive 24.01% increase over the last three months. Currently, the stock is trading at $9.99 with a market capitalization of $1.07 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of the stock stands at $12.65, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. This valuation has remained consistent from a past GF Value of $11.41 three months ago, indicating a stable yet positive outlook for the stock.

Overview of ProPetro Holding Corp

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company specializing in hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services. The company primarily operates in the Permian Basin, focusing on supporting oil and gas companies in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. Its main revenue-generating segment is hydraulic fracturing, complemented by wireline, cementing, and coiled tubing services. 1792999887802101760.png

Assessing ProPetro's Profitability

ProPetro's financial health appears robust when examining its profitability metrics. The company holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10, reflecting average industry profitability. It boasts an Operating Margin of 10.95%, which is higher than 57.68% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 7.66% and 5.25% respectively, both metrics surpassing more than half of its competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is particularly strong at 10.97%, outperforming 77.5% of peers. These figures are supported by a history of profitability in 5 out of the last 10 years. 1792999905413984256.png

Growth Prospects of ProPetro

ProPetro is positioned well for future growth, as evidenced by its Growth Rank of 7/10. The company has demonstrated a significant 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 22.50%, outperforming 58.67% of its peers. Although the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a decline of -8.10%, it still ranks better than 17.31% of peers. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 8.70%, which is higher than 75.08% of competitors. This suggests a strong potential for sustained revenue expansion. 1792999923709538304.png

Significant Shareholders

ProPetro's stock is held by notable investors, which underscores its market trust. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder with 1,530,243 shares, representing 1.43% of shares. Following him are HOTCHKIS & WILEY and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,100,690 shares and 538,595 shares respectively. These investments reflect a strong confidence in the company's market strategy and future outlook.

Competitive Landscape

ProPetro operates in a competitive environment with several key players. Dnow Inc (DNOW, Financial) with a market cap of $1.52 billion, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial) with a market cap of $2.72 billion, and Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS, Financial) with a market cap of $2.41 billion are among its primary competitors. These companies are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, which highlights the competitive nature of the Oil & Gas sector.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPetro Holding Corp's recent stock performance and financial metrics paint a picture of a company that is not only growing but also managing its resources efficiently. The stock's current valuation suggests it is modestly undervalued, providing an attractive entry point for investors. With solid profitability, promising growth prospects, and a competitive stance in the market, ProPetro is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.