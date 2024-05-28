ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, Director of Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,716 shares in the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $34.46 each.

Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) specializes in manufacturing automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, as well as fire protection products. The company is known for its innovative technologies that enhance safety and convenience for drivers around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,132 shares of Gentex Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been seven insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) shares were trading at $34.46, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 18.22, which is above both the industry median of 16.81 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gentex Corp is estimated at $37.31 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92 on the day of the transaction.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate sentiment. With the stock being Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, potential investors should consider both the insider activity and the company's valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.