Elie Melhem, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS, Financial), sold 2,051 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 5,116 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Watts Water Technologies Inc specializes in the manufacture and sale of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets.

On the day of the sale, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc were priced at $215.51. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $7.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.73, which is above the industry median of 23.36.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.11, based on a GF Value of $194.28. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells at Watts Water Technologies Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

This recent transaction by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

