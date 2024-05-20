On May 20, 2024, Francisco Melo, President, Solutions Group at Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial), executed a sale of 3,750 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,550 shares and has not made any purchases.

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials, as well as a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products.

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp were priced at $227 on the day of the sale. The company holds a market cap of approximately $18.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.32, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 17.56 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $184.19, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. This suggests that Avery Dennison Corp is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases and 10 insider sales over the past year at Avery Dennison Corp.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend of insider transactions within the company, potentially indicating a cautious stance among insiders about the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

