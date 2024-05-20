Insider Sale: Charles Raup Sells Shares of The Hershey Co (HSY)

On May 20, 2024, Charles Raup, President, U.S. Confection at The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), executed a sale of 2,065 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 6,195 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), renowned for its confectionery products, operates extensively in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat, among others.

Shares of The Hershey Co were priced at $207 on the date of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $41.93 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 20.55, which is above the industry median of 19.03. The GF Value of the stock is $255.24, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells at The Hershey Co, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and market perceptions.

