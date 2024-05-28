Caitlin Kalinowski, Director at Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year reached 2,000 shares, with no shares purchased during the same period.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons, body cameras, and software. The company's products are primarily used by law enforcement, military, security, and private individuals globally.

On the date of the sale, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were priced at $290.19, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $21.73 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 84.20, which is above the industry median of 35.68.

The GF Value of Axon Enterprise Inc is estimated at $264.41, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and 2 insider buys at Axon Enterprise Inc. This trend in insider transactions can provide insights into the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

The insider's recent transaction adds to the broader context of insider activity and valuation metrics, which potential investors might consider when assessing the company's stock.

