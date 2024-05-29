Unveiling AutoZone (AZO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-Depth Analysis of AutoZone's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Recently, AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial) experienced a daily stock price decline of 3.53%, yet it has seen a gain of 3.34% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 142.02, investors and analysts are keen to determine: is AutoZone fairly valued? This article delves into the company's valuation, providing a thorough analysis for potential investors.

Company Overview

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States, boasting over 6,300 stores. The company serves both do-it-yourself customers and commercial clients through its extensive store footprint and distribution network. AutoZone is renowned for its superior customer service, helping consumers diagnose vehicle problems, select the right replacement parts, and sometimes even assisting with installation. With additional operations in Mexico and Brazil, AutoZone's international presence includes over 850 stores.

1793072417925656576.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure designed to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. This metric is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance and estimates of future business performance. For AutoZone, the GF Value suggests the stock is fairly valued at its current price of $2820.83, with a market cap of $48.80 billion. This alignment suggests that the long-term return on AutoZone's stock should closely mirror the company's business growth rate.

1793072375571574784.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to minimizing the risk of capital loss. AutoZone's financial strength, however, is rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating concerns regarding its financial robustness. A critical factor here is the cash-to-debt ratio, which at 0.03 is lower than 93.5% of its industry peers. This suggests that AutoZone has a higher financial leverage, which could be a risk factor for investors.

1793072436263153664.png

Profitability and Growth

AutoZone has demonstrated strong profitability, with an operating margin of 20.6%, which is superior to 95.32% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The company has also shown impressive growth, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 20.3%. This growth is not only robust but also ranks well within the industry, suggesting that AutoZone is effectively expanding its market presence and operational scale.

Return on Invested Capital

Another crucial financial metric is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). AutoZone's ROIC is an impressive 30.62, significantly higher than its WACC of 6.51. This indicates that the company is generating substantial returns on the capital invested in its business, far exceeding its capital costs.

1793072453275250688.png

Conclusion

Overall, AutoZone (AZO, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to the GF Value, balancing its market price with its intrinsic value. While the company's financial strength poses some risks due to high leverage, its strong profitability and growth prospects may compensate for these risks. Investors interested in AutoZone should consider both the potential returns and the financial stability of the company. For a deeper insight into AutoZone's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.