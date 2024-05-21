Q1 2024 Tuya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Reg Chai - Tuya Inc - Investor Relations Director



Okay. Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Mr. Jerry Wang; and our CFO, Ms. Jessie Liu.



The first quarter 2024 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.tuya.com.



With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese,