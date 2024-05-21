Half Year 2024 Greencore Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our FY24 half year results. Before we get going, I wanted to say a big thank you to our outgoing Interim CFO, Jonathan Solesbury, and to welcome our new CFO, Catherine Gubbins. Jonathan has done a terrific job since he joined us last summer. His calm headed and focused support has been a huge asset to our business. We will miss Jonathan, and we wish him the very best for the future.



Jonathan has also done a super job helping Catherine on Board since he joined us earlier this year. And Catherine had a busy few months of induction, and we're absolutely delighted to have you onboard, Catherine, you're already making a very positive impact to our business.



Right. So back to today. I'll start with a brief summary of our performance before handing over to Catherine for an analysis of the financials, and then