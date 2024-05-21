Half Year 2024 SSP Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Patrick Coveney

SSP Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director

* Jonathan Davies

SSP Group PLC - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Tim Barrett

Deutsche Numis - Analyst

* Jamie Rollo

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Fintan Ryan

Goodbody - Analyst

* Ali Naqvi

HSBC - Analyst

* Jamie Hingorani

Barclays - Analyst

* Manjari Udeshi

RBC - Analyst

* Leo Carrington

Citi - Analyst



=====================

Patrick Coveney - SSP Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining our interim results presentation for the six months ended the of March 31, 2024. For those of you who don't know me in the room or on the call.



I'm Patrick Coveney, I'm the