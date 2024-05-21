Full Year 2024 Assura PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonathan Murphy - Assura PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to Assura's full year results presentation. It's great to see you all again. And before we start, I just wanted to highlight our announcement this morning of our new JV with USS to invest GBP250 million into essential NHS infrastructure.



This will allow us to continue to fund new projects for the NHS and to accelerate our plans to deliver the community health care assets, the health system, so badly need. This is a strategically important progression for Assura as it diversifies our sources of funding with access to private capital which complements that of the listed equity and debt markets. We'll come back to this shortly.



So I'll now provide a brief overview before Jayne covers the financial update. I'll then return to give you the outlook for the business.



We will then, of course, leave plenty of time for questions. I'm pleased to be reporting on a strong set of results. We have continued to deliver value from our portfolio, generating over GBP3.1 million of rental growth from 307 completed