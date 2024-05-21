May 21, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Mat Masters
Caledonia Investments PLC - Chief Executive Officer
* Alan Murran
Caledonia Investments PLC - Co-Head of Public Companies
* Rob Memmott
Caledonia Investments PLC - Chief Financial Officer
Mat Masters - Caledonia Investments PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Right. Well, morning, everybody. And welcome to our March 2024 results presentation. Have the privilege of presenting this all to you, and it sees us moving into the company's 96th year. So we are moving through.
Our results will be presented by our CFO, Rob Memmott; and Alan Murran, who co-runs our public companies team. And question-and-answer session will follow at the end of the results.
Before we get going with the results, I'd like to tell you about a project we undertook during the year, with the aim of explaining why we do what we do. Because as we learn through life, understanding why people do things
Full Year 2024 Caledonia Investments PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
