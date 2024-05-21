May 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Pelsia, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to ONGC's Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Manish Patil, Director, HR; Mr. K.C. Ramesh, ED, CCF and CFO; and team who will interact with investors and analysts to discuss Q4 earnings. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Manish Patil for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Patil - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited - Director of HR, Director of Finance & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Just to introduce, I am Manish Patil, Director, HR, ONGC. I welcome you all in this ONGC Earnings Call for Q4 and FY '24. Thank you all for joining us on the call. I'm joined here by my colleagues from ONGC, Mr. K.C. Ramesh, ED, Chief Corporate Finance and CFO; Mr. Pavan Aggarwal, Chief Corporate Planning; Mr. Ashok Kumar, Group General Manager, Business Development; [Mr. Devendra Kumar], Chief Commercial; Mr. B. R.