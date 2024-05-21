Q1 2024 Atalaya Mining PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Atalaya Mining PLC investor presentation (Operator Instructions)



Now like to hand you back to Alberto Lavandeira CEO, good morning sir.



Alberto Lavandeira - Atalaya Mining PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Hello, thank you very much and welcome, everybody. Thanks for being here and taking the time to be with us. I'm going to go quite fast through the results. I think you have seen tried not to repeat all the numbers. I think you can read them carefully.



And I think the important thing here to focus is and what's happening and what's going to be the future. We had already we released the results, the production results. So it was not very difficult to conclude the economic results from there.



So with me, I have Cesar Sanchez, which can answer any anything that is from this facility if needed, although I will try to replied to most of the questions. In this slide and this slide, you are seeing the opening for our company trading in the main market in the London Stock Exchange.



I think this