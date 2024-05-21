Q1 2024 Macy's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Pamela Nagler Quintiliano - Macy's - Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Tony Spring, our Chairman and CEO; and Adrian Mitchell, our COO and CFO. Along with our first quarter 2024 press release, a presentation has been posted on the Investors section of our website, macysinc.com, and is being displayed live during today's webcast.



Unless otherwise noted, the comparisons we provide will be versus 2023. All references to our prior expectations, outlook or guidance refer to information provided on our February 27 earnings call, unless otherwise noted. In addition, all references to comp sales growth throughout today's prepared remarks represent comparable owned plus