Q1 2024 Biomx Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Avi Gabay - Biomx Inc - Chief Financial Officer



BiomX first-quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. The press release became available just after 6:30 AM Eastern Time today and can be found on our website at www.biomx.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to review the Safe Harbor provision. All statements on this call that are not factual historical statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. For instance, we're using forward-looking statements when we discuss in the conference call, the sufficiency of the combined company's financing potential stockholder approval of certain matters related to the securities issued and