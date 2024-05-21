May 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to OneConnect's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Please note, this event is being recorded. Now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Mr. Rick Chan, the company's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Chan.



Rick Chan OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd-Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. Our financial and operating results are released earlier today and are currently available on our IR website. Today, you will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Shen Chongfeng, who will give opening remarks and business highlights.



Afterwards, our CFO, Mr. Luo Yongtao, will follow a closer look into our financials and then in question-and-answer session, our management team will be available to you. We will have our CTO, Mr. Li Jie; the Head of Corporate Banking and Product Management, [Mrs. Jessie Shen].



In today's conference, our management team will