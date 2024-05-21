May 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nordson Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Lara Mahoney. Please go ahead.
Lara L. Mahoney - Nordson Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good morning. This is Lara Mahoney, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I'm here with Sundaram Nagarajan, our President and CEO; and Stephen Shamrock, Chief Accounting Officer. We welcome you to our conference call today, Tuesday, May 21, to report Nordson's fiscal 2024 second quarter results.
You can find both our press release as well as our webcast slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on our website at www.nordson.com/investors. This conference call is being broadcast live on our investor website and will be
Q2 2024 Nordson Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
