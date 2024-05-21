Q1 2024 American Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the American Resources Corporation First Quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Levin, data Vice President, Corporate Finance and Communications. Thank you. You may begin.



Mark LaVerghetta - American Resources Corp - VP, Corporate Finance and Communications



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of American resources, Corp., I'd like to welcome everyone to our first quarter of 2024 Conference Call and Business Update. We always welcome these opportunities to provide an update on our business and discuss our accomplishments we've made over the past several months and how we are uniquely positioned within the markets that we serve for our American carbon, our American Metals and Element Technologies division. I'm also on the call today with me is Mark Johnson, our Chairman and CEO, Curt Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer, and Tom Soloway, our President, will provide some prepared remarks today, and then we'll get