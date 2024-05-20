On May 20, 2024, Brian Olschan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Acme United Corp (ACU, Financial), sold 3,088 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $40.33 each, totaling approximately $124,469.

Acme United Corp is a leading supplier of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware, and industrial use. The company's portfolio of brands includes Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, and PhysiciansCare, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,110 shares of Acme United Corp and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Acme United Corp were trading at $40.33 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $147.208 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.10, which is lower than both the industry median of 19.03 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Acme United Corp is estimated at $34.71 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

