James Caci, Chief Financial Officer of AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $9.04 per share.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares of AvePoint Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys.

AvePoint Inc specializes in data management solutions that enhance Microsoft 365 and SharePoint technologies. The company provides a suite of software and services to facilitate information governance, compliance, and workflow optimization.

On the day of the sale, AvePoint Inc's shares were trading at $9.04, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.74 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for AvePoint Inc is $7.97 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

