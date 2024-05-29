Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, the Chief Geophysics Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 115,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE, Financial) is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the discovery and advancement of critical mineral deposits, which are essential for the modern and sustainable economy.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc were priced at $12.16 each. This valuation sets the market cap of the company at approximately $1.44 billion.

The insider transaction history for Ivanhoe Electric Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 10 insider sells and 3 insider buys recorded.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. For valuation metrics, the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are important indicators to consider.

The recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing them with an additional data point to consider in their investment decisions regarding Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE, Financial).

