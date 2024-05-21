Release Date: May 21, 2024

Positive Points

Transcat Inc (TRNS, Financial) achieved double-digit organic service growth of 11% and total service growth of 17% in fiscal 2024.

Consolidated revenue increased by 13% to $259 million, with strong demand for products and services.

Gross margins expanded by 270 basis points to 32.3%, driven by organic service revenue and improved productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 27% from the prior year to $38.6 million, reflecting strong operational performance.

The company successfully integrated three acquisitions, expanding addressable markets and service offerings.

Negative Points

Despite strong growth, the company faces risks and uncertainties that could impact future results.

The integration of acquisitions, while beneficial, presents challenges and requires effective execution.

There is a dependency on recurring revenue streams and high year-over-year retention for sustained growth.

The company’s growth strategy involves significant capital expenditures, particularly in the rental business.

Economic cycles and regulatory changes in key markets, such as oil and gas, could affect business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Transcat Inc (TRNS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the internal initiatives driving service margin improvements and their future potential?

A: Lee Rudow, President, CEO: We are in the fourth or fifth inning with automation and the third or fourth with process improvements. We expect margins to continue improving, potentially reaching mid to upper 30s over time as these initiatives mature.

Q: How should we think about the progression of distribution margins with the addition of Becnel?

A: Thomas Barbato, CFO: We expect distribution margins to move from the low 30s to the mid-30s range with the addition of Becnel.

Q: Is Becnel an entirely new market for Transcat?

A: Thomas Barbato, CFO: Yes, but it aligns with our focus on regulated markets. Becnel's business is tied to environmental regulations rather than just oil and gas, fitting well with our existing markets.

Q: What percentage of distribution segment revenue is coming from rentals post-Becnel acquisition?

A: Thomas Barbato, CFO: Post-acquisition, rentals account for about 35% of the overall distribution business.

Q: Does the strength of your equity change your approach to potential acquisitions?

A: Lee Rudow, President, CEO: Yes, it allows us to consider larger strategic fits. Each deal will be evaluated individually, with equity always being a potential tool.

Q: How should we think about OpEx growth for fiscal '25?

A: Thomas Barbato, CFO: Use Q4 numbers as a baseline with some reasonable growth expected to support future organic growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on the cross-selling opportunities for the rental business into your service customers?

A: Lee Rudow, President, CEO: We see opportunities in cross-selling rentals to our service customers, especially in regulated markets. This approach can drive calibration growth and enhance our value proposition.

Q: Is there an underlying lift for your rental business due to the current interest rate environment?

A: Lee Rudow, President, CEO: Yes, higher interest rates could drive demand for rentals as companies manage CapEx more carefully, enhancing our recession-resistant value proposition.

Q: How should we incorporate Becnel's revenue into forecasts, considering seasonality?

A: Thomas Barbato, CFO: Becnel is a high-10s revenue business with some seasonality, particularly lighter in calendar Q1, which complements Transcat's seasonality.

Q: Are there further M&A opportunities in the new market entered with Becnel?

A: Lee Rudow, President, CEO: Yes, we will explore both organic growth and acquisitions in this new market, aligning with our strategy.

Q: What are the CapEx expectations for fiscal '25, especially relating to Becnel?

A: Thomas Barbato, CFO: Expect a similar increase in CapEx as seen with the Axiom acquisition to support rental growth, with the majority of the remainder of the business remaining about the same.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the TS3 initiative and its impact on customer engagement?

A: Lee Rudow, President, CEO: TS3 aims to offer a comprehensive suite of services to high-level decision-makers, enhancing our value proposition and potentially leading to larger and longer-term contracts.

