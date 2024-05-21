On May 21, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 569,010 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 17,984,949 shares sold.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. As of the date of the transaction, the shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $163.92, giving the company a market cap of approximately $192.61 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 22.36, which is above the industry median of 16.06. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the industry average. Additionally, the GF Value of the stock is $146.34, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 63 insider sells at T-Mobile US Inc, reflecting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase more. This trend in insider activity could be of interest to current and potential investors.

For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to consult the full SEC filings and explore additional financial metrics and valuation models.

