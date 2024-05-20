May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aru Yokoichi

Minor International PCL - IR Manager

* Namida Artispong

Minor International PCL - Investor Relations Director



=====================

Aru Yokoichi - Minor International PCL - IR Manager



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Minor International analysts meeting for the results in the first quarter that we reported last week. As usual, today the agenda will be to recap and then explain our results in the first quarter, what happened in each of our business units, including Minor Hotels, Minor Food, then also covered information like balance sheet positions, cab bags, and other strategies that we did. We're going to talk about the outlook for the rest of the year. It still remains very, very promising.



So let's get started with the major highlights first for the first quarter before we deep dive into the first-quarter results. I just want to highlight what happened in the first quarter of this year and what