Q4 2024 VRL Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to VRL Logistics Q4 FY24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Alok Deora, Thank you and over to you, sir.



Alok Deora - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd - Senior Vice President - Institutional Equities



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call of VRL Logistics. So we have with us today, Mr. Sunil Nalavadi, the CFO of the company. I will hand over the call to Mr. Nalavadi to give some opening remarks and discuss on the performance, and then we can take up the Q&A session. Thank you.



And over to you, sir.



Sunil Nalavadi - VRL Logistics Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Yes. Thank you, Alok, and good afternoon to all the participants. I'm Sunil Nalavadi, CFO of VRL Logistics. I welcome all of you, once again, for the earnings conference call for the