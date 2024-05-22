On May 22, 2024, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its first quarter 2024 earnings results. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Performance Overview

In the first quarter of 2024, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF, Financial) reported net revenue of $1.5 billion, a decrease of 1.7% year-over-year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.512 billion. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $46.5 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the prior year. This was below the estimated earnings per share of $(0.10).

Key Financial Metrics

Petco's financial performance in Q1 2024 highlighted several challenges:

Comparable sales declined by 1.2% year-over-year but increased by 4.1% on a two-year basis.

Adjusted Net Income was $(11.8) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.6 million, down from $111.0 million in the prior year.

Operating Cash Flow was $(8.4) million compared to $37.7 million in the prior year.

Free Cash Flow was $(41.1) million compared to $(24.4) million in the prior year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Net Revenue $1.5 billion $1.56 billion -1.7% GAAP Net Loss $(46.5) million $(1.9) million N/A Adjusted Net Income $(11.8) million $14.9 million N/A Adjusted EBITDA $75.6 million $111.0 million -31.9%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Petco's balance sheet showed total assets of $5.26 billion, down from $5.36 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year. Key components included:

Cash and cash equivalents of $89.7 million, down from $125.4 million.

Total current assets of $904.1 million, down from $951.7 million.

Total liabilities of $4.1 billion, down from $4.18 billion.

Operating cash flow was negative at $(8.4) million, a significant decline from $37.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow also deteriorated to $(41.1) million from $(24.4) million.

Management Commentary

"In Q1 we made meaningful progress against our strategy to reposition the business for sustainable and profitable growth," said Mike Mohan, Petco’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. "The underlying value proposition of this iconic and trusted brand remains strong, and I’m confident that a renewed focus on retail fundamentals and effective delivery of cost transformation will restore profitability and amplify the competitive advantages of our differentiated approach within the pet category."

Analysis and Outlook

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF, Financial) faces significant challenges as it navigates a competitive retail environment and seeks to improve profitability. The decline in net revenue and increased net loss highlight the need for strategic adjustments. However, the company's focus on consumables and services, which showed growth, indicates potential areas for future expansion.

For the second quarter of 2024, Petco expects net revenue of approximately $1.525 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of around $80 million, and Adjusted EPS of approximately $(0.02). The company also reaffirmed its full-year expectations for net interest expense and capital expenditures.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring Petco's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth in its core business segments.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc for further details.