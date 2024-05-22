"Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $2.16 Billion, EPS Declines to $0.61"

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.16 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.61, reflecting a significant decrease from $1.92 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $386 million, down 66% year-over-year from $1.13 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: $620 million for the quarter, contributing to $3.1 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis.
  • Shareholder Returns: Over $675 million returned through dividends and repurchases in the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance despite ongoing macroeconomic and inventory challenges. Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker, with a significant market share in converter chips used across various industries, including industrial, automotive, and wireless infrastructure.

Performance Overview

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) reported revenue of $2.16 billion for the second quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.105 billion. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61, exceeding the estimated EPS of $0.47. This performance highlights the company's resilience and effective cost management strategies amidst a challenging economic environment.

1793243220810035200.png

Financial Achievements

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones during the quarter. The company generated an operating cash flow of $4.3 billion and a free cash flow of $3.1 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis. Additionally, ADI returned over $675 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases in the second quarter.

“ADI delivered second quarter revenue above the midpoint of our outlook, despite continued macro and inventory headwinds. Further, the strength and resiliency of our business model, coupled with disciplined cost control, enabled us to achieve profitability and earnings per share above the high-end of our outlook,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $2,159 million $3,263 million (34)%
Gross Margin $1,180 million $2,145 million (45)%
Operating Income $386 million $1,128 million (66)%
Diluted EPS $0.61 $1.92 (68)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) reported total assets of $48.86 billion as of May 4, 2024, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $2.36 billion. The company's net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $808 million, while capital expenditures stood at $188 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $620 million.

Market Segment Performance

The company's revenue distribution across its key markets was as follows:

Market Segment Q2 2024 Revenue Q2 2023 Revenue Change
Industrial $1,014 million $1,823 million (44)%
Automotive $658 million $733 million (10)%
Communications $241 million $437 million (45)%
Consumer $245 million $270 million (9)%

Analysis and Outlook

Despite a year-over-year decline in revenue and profitability, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) demonstrated strong operational efficiency and financial discipline. The company's ability to exceed revenue and EPS estimates amidst challenging market conditions underscores its robust business model and strategic focus on high-growth sectors such as industrial and automotive markets.

Looking ahead, ADI forecasts revenue of $2.27 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with an expected EPS of $0.71. The company remains optimistic about a cyclical recovery, driven by stabilizing inventory levels and improving new orders.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Analog Devices Inc for further details.

