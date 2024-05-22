"Brady Corp (BRC) Q3 2024 Earnings: Record EPS of $1.05 and Revenue Beat at $343.4 Million"

Company Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance Amid Strong Organic Sales Growth

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $343.4 million, up 1.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $339.80 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.05, a record high, increased 9.4% from $0.96 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $50.9 million, up from $48.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $171.1 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2024, compared to $129.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Full-Year EPS Guidance: Raised to a range of $3.93 to $4.00 on a GAAP basis, up from the previous range of $3.80 to $3.95.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, reporting record earnings per share (EPS) and increased full-year guidance. Brady Corp, a global leader in identification solutions and workplace safety products, saw its diluted EPS rise by 9.4% to $1.05, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.01. The company also reported a 1.9% increase in sales to $343.4 million, exceeding the estimated revenue of $339.80 million.

Company Overview

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers a range of products including safety signs, labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market for Brady Corp is the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Brady Corp's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 highlights its resilience and strategic focus on organic growth. The company reported a 4.5% increase in organic sales, which was partially offset by a 0.3% decrease due to foreign currency translation and a 2.3% decrease from divestitures. This performance is crucial as it demonstrates the company's ability to grow despite external challenges such as currency fluctuations and strategic divestitures.

Financial Achievements

Brady Corp's financial achievements in the third quarter are noteworthy. The company reported a record diluted EPS of $1.05, a 9.4% increase from the same quarter last year. Additionally, net cash provided by operating activities was $171.1 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2024, compared to $129.9 million in the same period last year. These achievements are significant for a company in the business services industry, as they reflect strong operational efficiency and effective cash management.

1793243222533894144.png

Key Financial Metrics

Brady Corp's income before income taxes increased by 2.2% to $64.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, compared to $63.0 million in the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter was $50.9 million, up from $48.1 million in the same quarter last year. The company's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $1.42 billion and total liabilities of $402 million as of April 30, 2024.

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Sales $343.4 million $337.1 million
Gross Margin $177.0 million $169.7 million
Operating Income $63.5 million $63.0 million
Net Income $50.9 million $48.1 million
Diluted EPS $1.05 $0.96

Commentary

“This quarter we reported all-time record high EPS and strong organic sales growth. Our ongoing investment in research and development continues to add value for our customers and increase organic sales. This quarter we launched several exciting new products that separate us from our competition and complement our current product offering. We remain focused on innovation and on our consistent priorities, which we believe will continue to drive future growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller.

Analysis

Brady Corp's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 underscores its strategic focus on innovation and organic growth. The company's ability to achieve record EPS and strong cash flow generation highlights its operational efficiency and effective cost management. The raised full-year EPS guidance further reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory. However, challenges such as foreign currency fluctuations and the impact of divestitures remain areas to watch.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to Brady Corp's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brady Corp for further details.

