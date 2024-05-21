Q4 2024 PPAP Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q4 and FY 2024 earnings conference call of PPAP Automotive Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the belief, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are non-guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Jain, MD and CEO of PPAP Automotive Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Jain - PPAP Automotive Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director



Yeah. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to all the participants joining us on this call. With me is Mr. Sachin Jain, our CFO, along with SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. I trust you've had an opportunity to review our results and investor presentations, which are available both on the stock exchange as