Q4 2024 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

May 21, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Camlin Fine Sciences Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Ashish Dandekar - Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Thank you. A warm welcome to you, ladies and gentlemen, to our fourth quarter earnings call. I have with me here, Nirmal Momaya, Managing Director; and Santosh Parab, CFO. We will begin by Santosh giving you a brief synopsis of the quarter and the year after which Nirmal will be there to answer your questions.



So I hand over to you Santosh.



Santosh