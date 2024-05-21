Q4 2024 GRP Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. Welcome to GRP Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectation of the company has on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is been recorded. Today on the call we have Mr. Harsh Gandhi, JT Managing Director, Miss. Shilpa Mehta, CFO.



And, I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harsh Gandhi. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harsh Gandhi - GRP Ltd - Joint Managing Director



Thank you, and a very good afternoon to all the participants on the call. Thank you for joining us on GRP Limited's quarter four and FY 2024 earnings conference call. As indicated, I have along with me today, our company CFO, Miss. Shilpa Mehta and SGA our Investor Relations advisers on the call.



We have uploaded our investor presentation on the