May 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Educational Development Corporation's fiscal year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to John Beisler. Please go ahead.
Unidentified Company Representative
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Educational Development Corporation's fourth quarter and fiscal year earnings call. On the call with me today are Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer; Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; and Daniel O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer. After the market closed this afternoon, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the fiscal third quarter. The release is available on the company's website at www.edcpub.com.
Before turning to prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are
Q4 2024 Educational Development Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...