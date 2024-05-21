Release Date: May 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Implemented a new e-commerce system to improve shopping experience and increase sales.

Reduced net loss from $1.9 million to $1.6 million year-over-year.

Decreased net inventories by $8.2 million, improving working capital.

Launched successful 'buy one, get one' campaign, enhancing community engagement.

Introduced new product lines like SmartLab Toys, which have been well-received by retail partners.

Negative Points

Net revenues for the fourth quarter decreased significantly from $15 million to $9 million year-over-year.

Average active brand partners dropped from 26,100 to 15,500.

Continued to report a net loss, albeit reduced, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

High inventory levels remain a concern, with excess inventory still around $30 million.

Economic conditions and high inflation are negatively impacting discretionary spending and sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the sale of the headquarters building?

A: (Craig White, CEO) The group we were initially in talks with is still involved, but we are also actively working with several other interested parties. I can't comment too much on the specifics, but we are making progress.

Q: How does the potential sale of the building impact your revolving loan, which matures next Friday?

A: (Craig White, CEO) The bank has been very supportive and is kept informed of our progress. It is reasonable to expect another amendment 8-K filing before next Friday.

Q: The average brand partner count has been described as stabilizing in past quarters. Has this trend continued?

A: (Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer) The rollout of the new e-commerce platform caused some disruption, and the economy remains a challenge. However, our goal is to stabilize and increase our brand partner headcount.

Q: What is the target inventory level for a $50 million company like yours?

A: (Dan O'Keefe, CFO) For a company of our size, a reasonable inventory level would be in the $20 million to $25 million range.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new e-commerce platform and its impact?

A: (Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer) The new e-commerce platform launched in January has improved the shopping experience and increased customer engagement. Despite initial disruptions, it has been well-received, and we are working on further enhancements.

