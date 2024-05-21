Half Year 2024 Watkin Jones PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Alex Pease - Watkin Jones PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to the 2024 half year results for Watkin Jones. I am Alex Pease, the Chief Executive for Watkin Jones. I am joined in presenting our results by Sarah Sergeant, our Chief Financial Officer.



The agenda for this morning will begin with a short overview from myself, reflecting on the key operational and market update, For Watkin Jones at the half year. Sarah will then take you through the financial performance and the outlook for the remainder of FY24. She will also touch on our property management business, Fresh and our continued focus on ESG and our future foundations program. I will then provide a more detailed review of the operational investments and transactional markets we operate in and a gradually improving sentiment and the challenges and opportunities apparent.



The theme of my overview is one of continued operational progress, and I think this captures the core focus of the business over this H1 period, continuing to control the controllables and looking to make incremental gains