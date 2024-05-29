On May 22, 2024, TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) experienced a notable daily gain of 4.31%, contributing to a three-month gain of 4.24%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.86, investors might wonder if the stock is fairly valued at its current price. This analysis delves into TJX's valuation, providing insights into whether the stock represents a fair market value.

Company Overview

TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), a leading off-price retailer in the United States, capitalizes on its extensive vendor relationships to offer brand-name merchandise at 20%-60% below conventional retail prices. The company's unique sourcing strategy allows it to sell excess inventory from overruns and closeouts. Operating under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners, TJX has created a "treasure-hunt" shopping experience across its 4,950 stores worldwide. Notably, a significant portion of its revenue, over three-quarters, is generated from the U.S. market, with Canada and Europe/Australia contributing to the rest.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For TJX, the GF Value is set at $92.68, suggesting that at the current price of $101.91, the stock might be fairly valued. This valuation is derived from TJX's past performance and projected future business outcomes, indicating that any significant deviation from this price could imply overvaluation or undervaluation.

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to understanding its investment potential. TJX's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.45, which, although not exceptional, still positions it reasonably within the Retail - Cyclical industry. The company's overall financial strength has been rated 7 out of 10, indicating a fair level of financial health and a lower risk of capital loss for investors.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a telltale sign of a company's operational efficiency and market position. TJX has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 10.69%, ranking higher than 80% of its peers. This strong profitability, coupled with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 20.9%, underscores TJX's capability to expand effectively and sustainably.

Moreover, comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals that TJX creates substantial value for its shareholders, with an ROIC of 22.53 versus a WACC of 8.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, TJX (TJX, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on its current stock price, financial health, and growth prospects. For investors looking for a stable investment in the retail sector, TJX offers a compelling case. To explore more about TJX's financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.