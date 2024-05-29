Unveiling TJX (TJX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at TJX's Current Market Valuation and Its Fairness

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) experienced a notable daily gain of 4.31%, contributing to a three-month gain of 4.24%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.86, investors might wonder if the stock is fairly valued at its current price. This analysis delves into TJX's valuation, providing insights into whether the stock represents a fair market value.

Company Overview

TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), a leading off-price retailer in the United States, capitalizes on its extensive vendor relationships to offer brand-name merchandise at 20%-60% below conventional retail prices. The company's unique sourcing strategy allows it to sell excess inventory from overruns and closeouts. Operating under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners, TJX has created a "treasure-hunt" shopping experience across its 4,950 stores worldwide. Notably, a significant portion of its revenue, over three-quarters, is generated from the U.S. market, with Canada and Europe/Australia contributing to the rest.

1793350471159803904.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For TJX, the GF Value is set at $92.68, suggesting that at the current price of $101.91, the stock might be fairly valued. This valuation is derived from TJX's past performance and projected future business outcomes, indicating that any significant deviation from this price could imply overvaluation or undervaluation.

1793350429879463936.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to understanding its investment potential. TJX's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.45, which, although not exceptional, still positions it reasonably within the Retail - Cyclical industry. The company's overall financial strength has been rated 7 out of 10, indicating a fair level of financial health and a lower risk of capital loss for investors.

1793350489321140224.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a telltale sign of a company's operational efficiency and market position. TJX has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 10.69%, ranking higher than 80% of its peers. This strong profitability, coupled with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 20.9%, underscores TJX's capability to expand effectively and sustainably.

Moreover, comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals that TJX creates substantial value for its shareholders, with an ROIC of 22.53 versus a WACC of 8.

1793350507453116416.png

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, TJX (TJX, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on its current stock price, financial health, and growth prospects. For investors looking for a stable investment in the retail sector, TJX offers a compelling case. To explore more about TJX's financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.