Unveiling Euronav NV (EURN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today's financial markets are volatile, and discerning the true value of stocks is crucial for investors. Euronav NV (EURN, Financial), a significant player in the maritime shipping industry, recently experienced a notable daily loss of 22.59%, yet it has gained 10.83% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.84, a deeper look into whether Euronav NV is modestly undervalued is merited. This analysis aims to explore Euronav NV's valuation in detail, encouraging investors to consider whether the current market price reflects the company's true worth.

Company Overview

Euronav NV operates a fleet of vessels for the international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's primary revenue comes from voyage charters, including vessels in pools that predominantly perform voyage charters. Organized into two segments, tankers and floating storage and offloading activities (FSO), the tanker segment generates the majority of the revenue by operating crude oil tankers on international markets. The FSO segment conducts floating production, storage, and offloading operations for crude oil and petroleum products. Currently, Euronav NV's stock price stands at $16.11, with a market cap of $3.10 billion, positioned below the GF Value of $21.09, suggesting it might be modestly undervalued.

1793351113995612160.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this metric, Euronav NV's current price suggests that it is modestly undervalued, indicating potential for higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1793351095234490368.png

Financial Strength and Risk Assessment

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Euronav NV's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.32, which is lower than 58.55% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This metric, along with a fair financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, suggests that Euronav NV maintains a reasonable balance sheet but investors should remain cautious of its debt levels.

1793351133905973248.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Euronav NV has shown profitability in 7 out of the past 10 years, with an impressive operating margin of 45.75%, which is better than 92.52% of its industry peers. However, its growth metrics, including a 3-year average revenue growth rate below 71.48% of Oil & Gas companies, suggest some challenges. The company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 14.81 significantly exceeds its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 3.78, indicating efficient value creation from invested capital.

1793351155041071104.png

Conclusion

In summary, Euronav NV (EURN, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on its current market price relative to its GF Value, suggesting potential for higher long-term returns. The company maintains fair financial health and profitability, although growth remains a concern. For a deeper dive into Euronav NV's financial health and stock performance, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.