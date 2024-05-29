Gartner Inc (IT)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Gartner Inc

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. Currently trading at $450.85 per share, Gartner Inc has experienced a modest daily increase of 0.33%, despite a slight three-month decline of 0.27%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Gartner Inc is poised for significant growth, backed by solid financial metrics and strategic market positioning.

1793358795414597632.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects of a company's financials. This system, which has been rigorously backtested from 2006 to 2021, suggests that stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. For Gartner Inc, the GF Score is an impressive 94 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance. This score is supported by Gartner Inc's high ranks in profitability (9/10), growth (10/10), and momentum (10/10), although its financial strength (6/10) and GF Value (5/10) scores are moderate.

Understanding Gartner Inc's Business

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner Inc specializes in providing critical research and analysis in IT and related technology sectors. The company serves a diverse clientele, including chief information officers and business executives, helping them navigate technology planning and budgeting. Gartner Inc operates through three main segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting, with the majority of its revenue stemming from its Research division. With a market cap of $34.99 billion and annual sales of $5.97 billion, Gartner boasts an operating margin of 18.68%, reflecting its efficient operational structure.

1793358818416160768.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Gartner Inc's financial resilience is evident through its robust balance sheet and strategic debt management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 8.95, significantly above Benjamin Graham's recommended threshold of 5, indicating strong earnings relative to interest obligations. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 5.11, Gartner Inc is well-protected against financial distress. The Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.49 further underscores the company's prudent financial management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Gartner Inc's profitability is highlighted by its increasing operating margin, which has grown from 8.94% in 2019 to 18.81% in 2023. This trend demonstrates Gartner's enhanced ability to convert revenue into profit, supported by a consistent rise in gross margin over the same period. The company's growth is equally commendable, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 17.6%, outperforming 69.86% of its peers in the software industry. This is complemented by a strong EBITDA growth, further emphasizing Gartner's growth trajectory.

1793358837848371200.png

Conclusion: Gartner Inc's Market Position and Future Outlook

Considering Gartner Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-performing companies using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.